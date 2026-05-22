Scammers Posing as Sheriff’s Deputies in Jury Duty Scheme

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to local residents following a wave of fraudulent phone calls aimed at extorting money from community members.

According to authorities, multiple residents have reported receiving calls from a man with a distinct accent, operating from the phone number 209-880-6035.

The caller uses high-pressure scare tactics, claiming that the resident has an active arrest warrant due to missing jury duty. The caller then demands immediate payment to “resolve” or “fix” the legal issue before law enforcement steps in.

To sound legitimate, the scammer has been identifying himself as either “Deputy Boyd” or “Deputy Holloway.” However, officials have cleared the air regarding these identities.

“Please be advised: We do NOT have a Deputy Boyd or Deputy Holloway employed with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office,” the agency stated in an official announcement. “This caller is not affiliated with our agency.”

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not request phone payments. Scammers also request suspicious payments through things like gift cards, electronic wire transfers, and cryptocurrency.

Local officials are urging residents to share this information with friends, family, and neighbors—especially vulnerable populations—to prevent anyone else in the community from falling victim to this fraud.