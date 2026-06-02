Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
86.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire Ignites Near Lake Don Pedro, Evacuations Lifted

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Avenida Fire burning in Tuolumne County near Lake Don Pedro—PG&E camera

Avenida Fire burning in Tuolumne County near Lake Don Pedro—PG&E camera

Photo Icon View Photo

Update 4:48 p.m.: CAL FIRE Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Avenida Fire, burning near the 14500 block of Avenida Central, near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County, at 40 acres in size. Three homes were threatened, with one residence and an outbuilding destroyed. Ground crews will remain on scene for the next couple of hours, working towards full containment. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 4:40 p.m.: The Avenida Fire is now 35 acres and moving at a moderate rate. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for these areas:

Buena Vista Avenida

Carmarlitta
Bandarilla
Avenida Central
Laredo Dr
Ranchita Dr
They added, “If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave. Do not wait to be told to evacuate.”

Original post at 4:13 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA—Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire near the 14500 block of Avenida Central, near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County, where multiple structures are threatened.

A large plume of smoke can be seen in the image box photo. CAL FIRE spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze is 5 to 10 acres in size and moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. Currently, three structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.