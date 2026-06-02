Update: Fire Ignites Near Lake Don Pedro, Evacuations Lifted

Update 4:48 p.m.: CAL FIRE Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Avenida Fire, burning near the 14500 block of Avenida Central, near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County, at 40 acres in size. Three homes were threatened, with one residence and an outbuilding destroyed. Ground crews will remain on scene for the next couple of hours, working towards full containment. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 4:40 p.m.: The Avenida Fire is now 35 acres and moving at a moderate rate. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for these areas:

Buena Vista Avenida

Carmarlitta Bandarilla Avenida Central Laredo Dr Ranchita Dr

They added, “If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave. Do not wait to be told to evacuate.”

Original post at 4:13 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA—Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire near the 14500 block of Avenida Central, near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County, where multiple structures are threatened.

A large plume of smoke can be seen in the image box photo. CAL FIRE spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the blaze is 5 to 10 acres in size and moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. Currently, three structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.