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TC Supervisors To Hear About Pioneer Energy’s Plans

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By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

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Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning, and the main item on the agenda is a presentation on Pioneer Community Energy’s October 2027 planned service launch in Tuolumne County.

It will be an alternative to purchasing electricity through PG&E. Find an earlier Mother Lode Views show focused on Pioneer Community Energy, here.

The meeting starts at 9 am, and it will open with public comments and staff reports. Some of the consent calendar items (expected to be uncontroversial) include approving a grant agreement with California State University, Fresno Foundation, to fund public health’s participation in the Sierra-San Joaquin Perinatal Health Partnership. There will also be an approval of a Master Agreement with Yosemite Community College District for Fire Captain services, fire station facility use, and the development of a student firefighter internship program.

In addition, there will be a closed session to do a performance evaluation of the Health and Human Services Agency Director.

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