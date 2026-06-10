Building Momentum For Soap Box Derby’s Return To Sonora

Sonora, CA — This Saturday will be a special Soap Box Derby Information Day event as part of Sonora’s Second Saturday Art Night.

We reported earlier that the All-American Soap Box Derby will return to Sonora in April of 2027 as part of an initiative of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, the City of Sonora, and other partners.

This Saturday (June 13) from 4-8 pm in Courthouse Park will be an informational event where people can get a close-up look at cars, ask questions, and youth can sit in them.

“The Soap Box Derby is about much more than racing,” said Katie Dunn, Sonora Race Director. “It teaches sportsmanship, STEM skills, craftsmanship, perseverance, and community involvement. Our first Information Day is a great opportunity for families to discover what the program is all about and how their children can get involved.”

The Sonora All-American Soap Box Derby will be open to youth ages 7–18 and will provide participants with the opportunity to build, race, and compete for a chance to advance to the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron, Ohio. The winner of Sonora’s Local Race will automatically advance to the World Championship in Akron, Ohio, in July of 2027.

As part of this Saturday’s informational event, the Cub Scout Pack 513 chartered by the Twain Harte Rotary will also bring its pinewood derby track for friendly competition. Young visitors will be able to decorate their own pinewood derby car.

Sonora hosted All-American Derby races from 1939-41 as part of a national youth movement. It was an affordable activity that helped build community pride. Races were held on Washington Street, and there was a festival-like atmosphere. Cars were built from scratch, and it promoted STEM-related skills (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Sonora’s original event ended after 1941, along with many others nationwide, due to the United States entering World War II, and a community shift to the war efforts.

A non-sanctioned revival of the derby was held on Stewart Street in Sonora from 2001-02, and All American Soap Box Derby races occurred in downtown Tuolumne from 2010-17 (around the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee), with several of the winners later competing in Ohio.

Next year’s revival of the All-American Soap Box Derby in Sonora will take place along Stewart Street.