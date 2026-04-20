Sonora Council To Hear About Soap Box Derby’s Return

Sonora, CA — A presentation about the planned return of the All-American Soap Box Derby to Sonora is one of the highlights of tonight’s council meeting agenda.

Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn is scheduled to deliver a report on planning for the April 2027 event, along with recent results from a community survey about other desired local events.

Sonora hosted All-American Derby races from 1939-41 as part of a national youth movement. It was an affordable activity that helped build community pride. Races were held on Washington Street, and there was a festival-like atmosphere. Cars were built from scratch, and it promoted STEM-related skills (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Winners could advance to the National All-American Soap Box Derby, still held today, in Akron, Ohio.

Sonora’s original event ended after 1941, along with many others nationwide, due to the United States entering World War II, and a community shift to the war efforts.

A non-sanctioned revival of the derby was held on Stewart Street in Sonora from 2001-02, and All American Soap Box Derby races occurred in downtown Tuolumne from 2010-17 (around the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee), with several of the winners later competing in Ohio.

Next year’s revival of the All-American Soap Box Derby in Sonora is planned for Stewart Street. Dunn will update the council on the various planning efforts and the benefits of bringing it back.

In addition, there will be a recognition of retiring Sonora Administrative Services Officer Tracy Skelly, and a vote on a $99,000 contract for painting and maintenance work at the Sonora Fire Station.

The open-to-the-public council meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.