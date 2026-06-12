Fuel Reduction Project Helped Slow Turkey Fire

Wallace, CA — CAL Fire and the East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD) are highlighting how a recent vegetation management project near the South Shore Camanche area helped in the suppression of the Turkey Fire.

The revised size estimate of the fire that started on Wednesday afternoon is 46 acres. It is considered 86% contained. The forward spread was stopped on Wednesday evening.

Between June 2-3, CAL Fire and EBMUD completed a fuels reduction project along Pattison Road, just south of where the Turkey Fire ignited. It was conducted under specific conditions to meet multiple objectives, including reducing wildfire risk, improving wildlife habitat, and enhancing overall ecosystem health.

When the Turkey Fire ignited on June 10, winds pushed it south toward the treated area. It provided firefighters with a strategic advantage, aiding suppression efforts and helping slow the fire spread as it approached the treated fuels.

The agencies report that the outcome highlights the value of proactive vegetation management and the benefits of the partnership between the two agencies, contributing to a more effective and coordinated firefighting effort.

An estimated 120 firefighters remain assigned to the ongoing mop-up efforts on the fire.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reported earlier that at least one structure and a vehicle were destroyed. Assessment efforts have been ongoing.