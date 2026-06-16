An Investment That Proved An Invaluable Lifesaving Tool

Mariposa County, CA—An investment in a plastic device proved to be a life-saver yesterday for a Mariposa County family.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies try to be prepared for every emergency, and on Monday, June 15, 2026, that motto paid off.

“Being prepared for all types of emergencies is part of our job, and yesterday that preparation helped save a young life,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Thanks to a device the department invested in several years ago called the DeCHOKER. Pictured in the image box, it was placed in all patrol vehicles and proved invaluable when deputies responded to a call about a choking 16-month-old child.

According to sheriff’s officials, the child was turning blue and was not breathing when deputies arrived. Using a one-suction pull of the device, the object stuck in the baby’s throat was dislodged, freeing any blockage of the baby’s airway.

“Thanks to quick action, training, and having the right equipment available, a 16-month-old child’s life was saved. We are grateful that this little one is now safe,” shared sheriff’s officials, who added, “Moments like these remind us why preparedness matters and why we continue investing in tools and training that help us serve and protect our community.”