Father’s Day And Mid-June Events

There are several events planned for Father’s Day in the Mother Lode. First, at 3:30 PM today, Thursday, June 18, 2026 the Tuolumne County Historical Society will host the last installment of the Summer Speaker Series – Beyond Gold, Stories Across Culture. Sylvia Roberts will be discussing California’s Black Gold Rush Pioneers in museum courtyard. Details are here.

The 57th annual Columbia Airport Father’s Day Fly-In will take place on Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM. The event is celebrating 250 years of freedom in motion. A shuttle trolly will be available from Columbia Elementary School’s back parking lot. For entrance fees and more details view the events listing here.

Saturday is also the Hot Copper Car Show with 50s and 60s rock hits by Cruisin for a Bruisin and Penetrators Groove Band. See the nearly 200 cars from 8am – 3pm at the Town Square in Copperopolis, details are here.

Saturday at 2 PM is the 4th Annual Match Up of the The California Poppies vs The Columbia Docent “Grampies” at Columbia Elementary School. Admission by donation, all donations go to support a trip to the Granny National Tournament in Iowa next month.

Open Door United Church of Christ is hosting a Peddler’s Faire Friday and Saturday from 9 AM – 4 PM at the corner of Church and Algiers Street in Murphys. This sale is open to collectors, dealers, crafters and families who want to sell household items and tools. Details are here. There is also a large yard sale in the area of Campo Seco Road on Via Serena as detailed in our Classifieds here.

Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne is hosting “Summer Smash!” Pro Wrestling by the Total Wrestling Federation Saturday at 7 PM. All ages are welcome, details are here.

Fourth Wall Entertainment is preforming “The Cliffnotes of Insanity” Missie Crisp directs the comedy, also known as “The Princess Bride in 30-minutes” in San Andreas through June 28.

Sierra Reparatory Theater is performing “Don’t Touch That Dial!” a musical comedy with TV theme songs and mayhem at the Fallon House location in Columbia.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park.

This Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at Utica Park. Saturday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am the Mother Lode Co Farmers Market in Valley Springs is open at 8 California Street. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings.

The Armory will have music Thursdays from 6-8 PM with Michael Gaither tonight. Their Summer Music Series is here.

Friday is also Movie Night in at the Tuolumne Branch Library. This Friday the movie shown is Hoppers with the concession stand open, free admission, bench seating available, or bring your beach chairs and blankets for the grass seating area. Details on the other movies this season are in the event listing here.

The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Summer Concert Series at Eproson Park, every Saturday night from 6 – 8 PM. The concerts are free, bring your chairs and picnics, but blankets are not allowed on the lawn. This Saturday The Beach Cowboys will perform, view the event listing here for the list of musicians featured this season. Later in the evening at 8 PM nearby at Local Press, Sally and the Fields will perform. Their summer season list is here.

Chicken Ranch Casino and Resort is hosting the Day n’ Night Summer Series every Saturday from through August in the afternoons poolside from 12–5PM with rotating DJs, and swimming, and the party will keep going upstairs at Proper and Plume from 9:30PM to 2AM.

Black Oak Casino Resort has Paul Steward an R&B/Soul artist and guitarist/vocalist on Friday and Flashback the classic rock cover band from Calaveras County on Saturday. Both shows start at 8 PM.

Saturday at 7:30 PM the live music at the Sonora Taproom will be Bar Jay Bar, as detailed here. Bistro Food and Coffee Saturday Summer Concert will be Cynthia Renee from 6-8PM, the Summer Concert schedule is here. Camp Connell will host StarDogs Saturday at 6 PM the Beer Garden Season line-up is here. Saturday Patrice Pike is playing at Brice Station, the Summer Concert Series is here. Inner Sanctum Cellars will host Dohlilhabass on Friday at 6 PM. Sunday is a Father’s Day music event with Nathan Ignacio from 1-3 PM. Saturday at Cameo Plaza in Arnold the band Snarky Cats will be playing. Their summer season list is here.

Sunday at Hotel Ledger in Mokelumne Hill a Father’s Day Car Show and Teal Wheel will entertain. The Summer Season Concert list is here.

Sunday, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown is offering a memorable “Day of the Dad” excursion train ride behind the famous Sierra #3 on Fathers Day. Details are here.

The public swimming pools are open with the list of recreation and family swim days and times in our Community Guide here.

Next Wednesday June 24 the Music in the Park by Calaveras Arts Council will feature the Blowbacks at Utica Park in Angels Camp.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Emberz. Check out movie times in Angels Camp, Riverbank and Pinecrest. All passes are open with highway traffic notices posted here.