Hunts Road Construction Update

Twain Harte, CA – The Tuolumne County Public Works Department gave an update on the Hunts Road paving work, which will now continue into next week.

The work began on Monday, June 15, and ran through today, Thursday, June 18, with Hunts Road shut down from Longeway Road to Twain Harte Drive, as reported here. That section of the roadway was closed to through traffic. Residents were allowed access, but with up to 20-minute delays. Public works officials report that those restrictions will continue, as the roadway will reopen to all traffic this weekend (Friday, June 19, 2026, through Sunday, June 21, 2026). Then work will resume on Monday, June 22, 2026, and Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to find an alternative route around the construction.