Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Retires

San Andreas, CA – With the retirement of Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Rich Dickinson, the district is in the process of hiring a new fire chief, as fire season is in full swing.

“I am officially retired as of Monday, June 15th,” stated Chief Dickinson. “Deputy Chief Michael Bradford will serve as interim chief until a new fire chief is selected.”

The department is fully staffed with paid personnel, including a captain, engineer, and firefighter on its fire engine for emergency responses. The department’s website is now recruiting applicants with this message:

“Lead the future of fire protection and emergency services in Calaveras County. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District is seeking an experienced, progressive, and community-focused fire chief to oversee all aspects of district operations, emergency response, administration, personnel leadership, and strategic planning.”

The information includes the application and job description; click here. The salary and benefits are not to exceed $140,000. The deadline to apply is June 24, 2026.