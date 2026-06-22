Stockton Ports And Black Oak Casino Resort Host Youth Baseball Clinic

Tuolumne, CA– Approximately 120 children and their families attended a free youth baseball clinic Saturday, June 20th, hosted by the Stockton Ports and Black Oak Casino Resort at the Westside Pavilion.

The event featured Stockton Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck, four players from the team, and the Ports’ mascot, who led participants through drills focused on throwing, fielding, hitting, and other baseball fundamentals. Children rotated through a series of skill-building stations before taking part in a question-and-answer session with players and team representatives. The discussion focused on professional baseball, athletic development, and pursuing personal goals. Attendees were provided with complimentary snacks, and each child received a baseball that could be signed by the participating players. Organizers said the clinic was intended to provide local youth with an opportunity to interact with professional athletes while encouraging participation in sports and outdoor activities.

“One of the best parts of baseball is the opportunity to inspire the next generation,” Feneck said. “Seeing so many kids out here excited to learn, ask questions, and spend time with our players made this a special day for everyone involved. We appreciate Black Oak Casino Resort for helping make this event possible and for investing in local families.”

“This is exactly the type of event we envisioned when creating opportunities at the Westside Pavilion,” said Lee Ann Brown, event manager for Black Oak Casino Resort. “Seeing 120 kids and their families out here enjoying the day, learning from professional players, and making memories together is what it’s all about. We couldn’t be happier with the turnout and our partnership with the Stockton Ports.”

The clinic was held at the Westside Pavilion, an outdoor venue operated by Black Oak Casino Resort that has hosted a variety of community events and youth activities.