US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor last week.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“The American people want to know what’s behind all the recent outages, but Trump just said, “relax…everything’s good.” He’s in Neverland. His head is so far in the sand that he doesn’t know which side is up.

Donald: don’t tell Americans to relax – tell them the truth about what’s causing these disruptions.

Trump keeps saying that these outages are just business as usual, that they’re isolated incidents and his administration isn’t responsible.

If these outages are just business as usual, then why did Trump just fire National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross When the Trump administration is reluctant to explain a disaster, the safe bet is always that their own incompetence is to blame.

Incompetence rules in this administration because Trump doesn’t care about hiring competent people. He hires people who suck up to him, who help him make money, give him nice seats at the table, flatter him. That’s all. That’s what’s running this country these days, and that’s why Trump was so resoundingly beaten in last Tuesday’s election.

Sean Cairncross was a political hack without a lick of cybersecurity experience. We need a National Cyber Director who actually knows how to keep Americans safe and our critical systems secure. Instead of another politically-connected crony, we should have hardworking, career cybersecurity experts take the lead. If only Trump and Elon Musk hadn’t purged so many of them.

It’s clear these outages are anything but normal, which is why I call again on Trump and DNI Jay Clayton to assemble a “red team” of trained intelligence professionals to get to the bottom of what’s going on and report their findings to Congress by December 1st.

“Relax” isn’t a cybersecurity strategy. Americans need answers.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.