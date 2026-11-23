Sonora, CA — Sonora, Ebbetts, and Tioga passes are officially closed for the season following the heavy snow.

When Sonora and Ebbetts were shut down on November 12, Caltrans stated that it was only temporary at the time.

Looking ahead, Caltrans always aims to remove the snow and reopen the passes ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass also closed for the season last week in Yosemite National Park.

We earlier reported that the heavy snow allowed for an early opening this year for area ski resorts.