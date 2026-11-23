Copperopolis, CA– A 43-year-old Modesto man died Friday, November 20th, after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed along westbound Highway 120 east of Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sonora Area units were dispatched to the crash at approximately 4:33 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, the man was driving a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe in the right-hand lane at approximately 70 mph when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the north side of the roadway. The Hyundai struck a fence and a rock before coming to rest on its wheels in a field north of the highway. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died from his injuries. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been contributing factors

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner’s Office is handling the release of the deceased man’s identity.