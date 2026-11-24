Sonora, CA– A $500,000 matching donation campaign launched by the Sonora Area Foundation has reached its goal, setting the stage for $1 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations before the end of the year.

The foundation announced the milestone ahead of Thanksgiving, crediting the generosity of Tuolumne County residents and several local businesses, generous anonymous donors, and organizations that helped support the effort. The “You Give>We Give” campaign offered dollar-for-dollar matching funds for donations to Tuolumne County-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. The matching pool was provided by the foundation’s Board of Directors, with additional contributions from Plum Construction, Terzich & Wilson, Front Porch, Black Oak Casino Resort, the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, and several anonymous donors. Darrell Slocum, CEO of the Sonora Area Foundation, said the response exceeded expectations. The money will be shared by 50 local organizations, which will receive grants ranging from $100 to $50,000.

“All of us at Sonora Area Foundation are absolutely stunned by the tremendous response from the community,” Slocum said. “We were certainly hopeful as we’ve witnessed the generosity of Tuolumne County many times. However, none of us predicted this level. We are thrilled that we will be placing $1,000,000 to local nonprofit organizations before year-end.”

The campaign followed an earlier matching effort launched by the foundation, which offered $100,000 in matching funds and resulted in more than $200,000 being granted to local nonprofit organizations. A story covering this can be found here.

For more information, contact the Sonora Area Foundation at 209-533-2596.