Update: Fire In Tuttletown Area Of Tuolumne County, Evacuations Lifted

Tuttle Fire in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County where one home is on fire—PG&E live camera

Update at 2:13 p.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports the forward progress has been stopped on the Tuttle Fire burning in the 20600 block of Tuttletown Road off Highway 49, forcing evacuations. They added, “Evacuation warnings have been lifted on Fraguero Road, but will continue on Tuttletown Road. Please avoid the area, as emergency responders will be in the area working.”

The vegetation fire was stopped at an estimated 2 acres, but not before spreading to a nearby home. There is no information on the damage to the home, but CAL FIRE reported that all occupants made it out of the house safely. All incoming resources have been called off, and also the aircraft. Currently, there is no access turning onto Tuttletown Road; however, residents can come down the roadway to the highway. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and then mop up for a couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 1:48 p.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that evacuation orders have been issued on Tuttletown Road, and additional sheriff units are heading to Fraguero Road to conduct evacuation advisories.

Original post at 1:40 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA – Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire that has extended into a home in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County, prompting evacuation.

Dubbed the Tuttle Fire, it is burning in the 20600 block of Tuttletown Road off Highway 49. CAL FIRE reports that all occupants of the house escaped unharmed. However, several more homes in the area are threatened.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office issued this notice:

“One residence is reported to be on fire, with others in the area threatened. Everbridge notifications are being sent out to residents in the area. Please avoid the area, as emergency responders will be working in the area. If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave. Do not wait to be told to evacuate.”

The vegetation fire is one to one and a half acres in size. We’ll update you as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.