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Stuck Big Rig Closes Sonora Pass

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By B.J. Hansen
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Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a big rig truck pulling a 53-foot trailer is stuck on Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

Officials say it happened during the nine o’clock hour this morning up past Kennedy Meadows. The vehicle was heading eastbound. A tow truck is responding to the area to help remove the vehicle. Highway 108 Sonora Pass is anticipated to be closed for several additional hours today. There is currently no estimated reopening time.

Travelers should avoid the area, as the vehicle is blocking both traffic lanes.

 

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