DNA Update On Human Remains Uncovered In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA – DNA testing of human remains found this summer in Mariposa County has determined the gender of the individual but not their identity, according to sheriff’s investigators.

We reported in September that the remains had been found by people exploring in the area off Agua Fria Road on July 26, 2026. Detectives sent them to the California Department of Justice for processing and assistance with identification. According to sheriff’s investigators, “Since the initial discovery, our investigators have been working closely with the California Department of Justice’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit to identify the individual. DNA samples from the remains were compared against DNA records associated with our local missing persons cases, as well as DNA profiles on file throughout California. Unfortunately, no matches were identified.”

However, the DNA analysis did confirm that the remains belong to a male. Sheriff’s officials relayed that additional forensic testing and investigative follow-up are planned to establish the identity of the individual. Anyone with knowledge of the deceased’s identity or the circumstances surrounding this inquiry is asked to call Detective Caleb Collins at (209) 966-3615.