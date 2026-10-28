Angels Camp PD Addresses Recent Mountain Lion Sightings

Angels Camp, CA — Reports of mountain lion sightings around the city of Angels Camp have recently increased.

The PD notes, “It is not unusual for these animals to travel through residential neighborhoods, particularly those near open spaces. While seeing a mountain lion may be concerning, occasional sightings are to be expected and do not necessarily indicate a threat to public safety.”

Officials add that feeding wildlife, particularly deer, encourages animals to remain in residential areas. Deer are a primary food source for mountain lions, and attracting deer into neighborhoods can also attract mountain lions.

Knowingly feeding big game mammals, including deer, is prohibited under California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Section 251.3.

The PD adds, “We ask residents not to feed wildlife. Even when done with good intentions, feeding wild animals can create problems for the animals and surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents are also encouraged to secure small livestock and pets at night and avoid leaving pet food, livestock feed, or other food sources outdoors where wildlife can access them.”

Local California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officers will be conducting additional patrols in Angels Camp following the recent sightings.

CDFW is the primary agency responsible for wildlife management.