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Burning Planned Near Highway 4 Above Arnold

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By B.J. Hansen
Hemlock Units Prescribed Burning

Hemlock Units Prescribed Burning

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Arnold, CA — Prescribed burning is planned in the Calaveras Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest starting as early as Monday, November 2, and continuing through next month.

The Forest Service reports that the burning will take place at the Hemlock Units located north of Highway 4 at the headwaters of the Middle Fork Mokelumne River. The area is above Arnold and Dorrington.

Up to 1,444 acres will be treated, with planned ignitions of 100-500 acres daily.  The Forest Service notes that prescribed burning is an effective, cost-efficient method of reducing flammable forest fuels, improving firefighting capabilities, and reducing the impacts of large, uncontrolled, damaging wildfires.

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