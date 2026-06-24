Tuolumne To Have Smoky Skies On Friday

Tuolumne, CA – Tuolumne City residents will see smoke in the skies on Friday, as CAL FIRE is scheduled to ignite the Sardella prescribed burn.

Crews will ignite about 70 acres of grass on the Sardella burn site in Tuolumne County, adjacent to the community of Tuolumne.

“The goal of the prescribed burn is to reduce available fuels to slow the rate of spread of potential wildfire and burning the reproduction of the brush that has been removed,” stated CAL FIRE.

Smoke from the project will be visible from Sonora and surrounding areas once the prescribed burn commences on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CAL FIRE asks the public not to call 911 and report the blaze as a wildfire.