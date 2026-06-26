Burning Continues In Pine Mountain Lake Area

Groveland, CA – Burning continues in the Pine Mountain Lake (PML) area near Groveland in Tuolumne County, with the ignition set for tomorrow and lasting through the work week.

As we reported here earlier this week, a three-day controlled burn ran from Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25, 2026, near the PML neighborhood, burning about 120 acres on the Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Project site to reduce dangerous fuels and noxious vegetation.

Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) will once again burn near the subdivision on Saturday, June 27, 2026, through Friday, July 3, 2026, encompassing about 70 acres.

“The beneficial fire is being conducted for noxious weed abatement, contributing to rangeland improvement on portions, along with hazardous fuel reduction adjacent to the Pine Mountain Lake subdivision,” stated CAL FIRE TCU.

The burn is slated to begin between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.