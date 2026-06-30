Work Begins On Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic’s New Facility

Jamestown, CA — A ceremony was held Tuesday morning celebrating the groundbreaking for Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic’s new 19,280 square-foot Health and Wellness Facility at the intersection of Highway 108 and 5th Avenue in Jamestown.

It will more than double MMHC’s current clinical space and create a centralized hub for integrated healthcare services serving Tribal and non-Tribal residents throughout the region. The significant project was made possible, partly, due to funding from the California Department of Health Services (via the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program) and because of the commitment of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians (who purchased the 1.8 acres).

Following a blessing, speakers during the 10 am ceremony included John Vass, MMHC Project Director; Clois Erwin, project visionary and founder; Joseph Mathiesen Powell, Tribal Chairman; Dolora Dossi, MMHC Psychologist; Gary Wilson, President of the Jamestown Promotion Club; and Jasmin Rice, MMHC CEO.

Speakers noted that the project will “change lives” and is a testament to a longtime vision and hard work. Immediately after the groundbreaking, there was a reception at the Jamestown Community Center. Construction is anticipated to continue into late next year.

Click on the image box above to view additional photos and some artist renderings.