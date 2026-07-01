Calling On All California Drivers To ‘Slow Their Roll’ For The 4th

Sacramento, CA—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) urges drivers to “slow their roll” this 4th of July holiday weekend and is targeting speeders for a second time this year with new secret weapons.

“Speeding continues to endanger lives on California roadways, making it a priority for the California Highway Patrol in its efforts to make roads safer,” state CHP officials.

All available officers will be out in force on the state’s highways this Independence Day weekend with radar on and looking for those behind the wheel with a lead foot. This year’s Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) will begin on Thursday, July 2, at 6 p.m. and wrap up at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026. As we reported earlier this year, the CHP held a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) in April with its focus on speeding, issuing 102 citations for various vehicle code violations.

During this HEP, the CHP will continue using a new weapon, 100 low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles, to target dangerous driving behaviors on California’s highways.

“These vehicles blend into traffic, allowing officers to identify reckless drivers before taking enforcement action,” detailed CHP officials, adding, “Since their deployment last year, CHP officers operating these vehicles have issued over 59,000 speed-related citations statewide.”

During last year’s 78-hour Independence Day HEP, CHP officers responded to more than 850 speed-involved crashes, with at least seven of those collisions resulting in death, and nearly 400 crashes resulted in injuries to others. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,311 arrests for driving under the influence—an average of one DUI arrest every three and a half minutes.

“Reckless driving and speeding continue to endanger lives on California’s roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “As families and friends travel this holiday weekend, we urge everyone to slow down, be considerate of others, and make responsible choices behind the wheel. Getting there safely is what matters most.”

The CHP provided data showing the dangers of higher speeds and safety precautions to follow:

Higher Speeds, Greater Consequences:

Speeding is dangerous – it slows reaction time, increases stopping distance and crash severity, and can lead to serious, even fatal, consequences. According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, an average of more than 115,000 collisions in California each year are attributed to speed. The data also shows that speeding contributes to about 600 traffic-related deaths statewide each year.

Simple Steps to Help Save Lives: