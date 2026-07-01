Lime Kiln Road Homicide Suspect Officially Charged With Murder

Sonora, CA—The Lime Kiln Road homicide suspect was officially charged with murder at his arraignment before the Honorable Judge David Beyersdorf this afternoon.

At the court proceeding, Timothy Boling, 55, was charged with the murder of Eric Udall, 60, for the deadly shooting in the 17900 block of Lime Kiln Road in Sonora on Sunday, June 28, 2026. As we reported here on Tuesday, the incident began as a physical fight that escalated to a shooting. The day after, Boling was arrested at gunpoint at the Columbia State Historic Park in Columbia after photos of him and his pickup were released to the public.

Boling is charged with murder by personal discharge of a firearm causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of ammunition by a felon. Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke added, “It is further alleged that he has three prior serious or violent felony convictions plus was out on bail in a pending felony case and on post-release community supervision when the murder occurred.”

After hearing arguments, Jenecke relayed that Judge Beyersdorf ruled “no bail” for Boling “because there were no less restrictive means by which he could be released that would keep the community safe.” Boling is prohibited from posting bail and will remain in custody pending further order from the court. His arraignment was continued to July 9, 2026, at 1:30 pm in Department 4.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and prosecution, no additional information will be released at this time,” stated Jenecke.