Tree Work To Close Section Of Arnold Roadway

Arnold, CA – The closure of a section of the Arnold roadway will cause short commuter delays one day next week.

Calavera County Public Works has hired ArborWorks LLC, out of Oakhurst, for a tree removal at 2765 Grenoble Drive and the Grand Tetons Drive intersection, south of Highway 4 in Arnold. Crews are slated to begin at 7 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, and complete the work at 5:30 pm. Public Works officials advise, “Please use the designated tour route and follow instructions provided by on-site personnel.”

For questions regarding the tree work, contact ArborWorks at (559)-580-5343 or the Calaveras County Department of Public Works at (209) 754-6401.