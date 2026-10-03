An October Heat Advisory Effective Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Mariposa County from the San Joaquin Valley to the lower Sierra Nevada, from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM Tuesday. Additionally, a Heat Advisory will also be in effect for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM this morning, until 10 PM Wednesday.

High temperatures of 94 to 103 degrees are expected. The low temperatures will range from the mid 60s to 75 degrees, especially in the Sierra Foothills where the thermal belt is strongest.

This Heat Advisory will bring both widespread Moderate HeatRisk and areas of Major HeatRisk for most of the population, especially those without effective cooling or hydration.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses, especially to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when you’re outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.