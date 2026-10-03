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Summerville Defeated By River Island

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By MML News Bureau
Summerville defeated by River Islands—Photo by Danny Scott

Summerville defeated by River Islands—Photo by Danny Scott

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Written by: Danny Scott

Summerville was defeated by River Islands 37-17 on Friday night.

The Bears started Friday night’s contest by allowing a long, methodical drive down the field, resulting in a touchdown to give the Riptide a 7-0 lead through the first quarter. Summerville would answer with a huge JT Oliva end-around touchdown to answer at 7. After exchanging field goals, Summerville forced a late first-half turnover. With less than a minute remaining, Summerville took a chance at points. That gamble was successfully paid off after a huge Bowen Forster catch-and-run gave the Bears first and goal from the 1-yard line. With 10 seconds remaining before halftime, Evan Roberson gave the Bears a 17-10 halftime advantage. The Bears opened the second half with a good drive before a fumble on a short-yardage run that took all the momentum away from Summerville. River Islands from that point would outscore Summerville 27-0 in the second half. The second half was not without its moments, however. A chippy second half never felt that it was too far away for the Bears to get back in until a late turnover gave River Islands the ball with less than 5 minutes remaining and a 13-point advantage. River Island had a chance to kneel the ball out; however, they elected to throw a final touchdown pass to end the game with a 20-point victory.

JT Oliva won Black Oak Casino Resort Player of the Game for his stellar work as a pass catcher and his touchdown. Bryce Bailey delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit in the 4th quarter.

The Bears are on the road next Friday, taking on Calaveras.

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