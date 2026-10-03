Bullfrogs Fall to 0-1 in Mother Lode League Play

Written by: Jeremy Hurtado

Angels Camp — The Linden Lions scored touchdowns on each of their first 4 possessions of the game and never looked back en route to a 40-6 victory on Friday vs. the Bret Harte Bullfrogs at Dorroh Field. In total, the Lions scored on 6 of their 7 possessions; the only time Linden was held scoreless was the final possession of the first half, when the Lions had the ball inside the Bret Harte 20-yard line as time expired.

The Lions, who improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Mother Lode League play, held Bret Harte to a total of 16 total yards in the first half, while racking up 289 total yards of their own during the first half. The lone Bullfrog score came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jeshua Wahlman found James Ortega for a 33-yard touchdown strike on the final play of the game. Declan Neeedham, Marcus Kelley and Matthew Valente had solid defensive performances, making several tackles for the Bullfrogs.

Bret Harte falls to 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in MLL play and has a road game next week as they travel to Modesto to take on Big Valley Christian. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.; if you can’t make it out to Dorroh Field, you can catch all the action live on Star 92.7 KZSQ, streaming on KZSQ.com and the myMotherLode app.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Danny Scott and Noel Rathmel as your hosts for all the action, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM with Jeremy Hurtado.

Live video and archives of football games will be on myMotherLode.tv. Information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here, or download the myMotherLode app now for Android or Apple devices