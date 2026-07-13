PG&E Warns Customers About Emerging Barcode Scam As Losses Increase

Sonora, CA– PG&E is warning customers about a new variation of utility scams in which impostors threaten immediate service disconnection before sending a barcode or QR code for payment.

The utility said customers have reported more than $211,000 in losses through the first half of 2026, putting the year on pace to surpass the more than $301,000 lost during all of 2025. The average reported loss this year is $969, compared with $590 last year. The latest scheme builds on the long-running fake shutoff scam. Customers receive a phone call from someone posing as a PG&E representative who demands immediate payment to avoid having their service disconnected. The scammer then sends a barcode or QR code by text message or email and instructs the customer to take it to a store and present it to a cashier to make the payment.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to defraud customers, and the latest ‘barcode scam’ is a prime example of that,” PG&E lead scam investigator Matt Foley said in a statement. “What hasn’t changed is that they are still demanding immediate payment of your bill to avoid disconnection.”

According to PG&E, five in Calaveras County, five in Tuolumne County and three in Amador County have reported being victimized by utility scammers. The company said those figures likely underrepresent the total number of scams because many incidents go unreported.

Businesses also continue to be targeted. PG&E said it has received nearly 656 reports of scam attempts involving business customers so far this year, putting 2026 on pace to exceed the 846 reports received during all of 2025. PG&E said customers should be suspicious of anyone threatening immediate disconnection, requesting payment through a barcode or QR code, asking for prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or payment services such as Zelle or Venmo, or requesting to see a utility bill at the customer’s home. The utility said it never requires customers to make payments using barcodes, QR codes, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment applications. Company employees also carry identification and will present it upon request.

Customers who receive suspicious calls or visits are encouraged to end the contact and verify their account directly with PG&E. Those who believe they have been victims of fraud should contact local law enforcement. More information about scams can be found here.