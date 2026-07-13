New Mural In Groveland Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday

Groveland, CA — Led by a local non-profit, The Grade to Gate Foundation, community members and businesses came together to develop a new mural in Groveland.

The 20’ wide x 9’ tall visual is located along the Wards Ferry Road-facing wall of the Around the Horn Brewing Company.

It features an American flag and an eagle in flight, painted by local artist Rebecca England. To the right of the mural are five 9’ wide hand-painted vignettes by local artists: Cheryl Ann Smith, Val Sheehan, Otto Boyer, Sparker Mejia, and Shirley Horn. All the stars in the sky are individually hand-crafted mosaics by Barbara Bussler.

The vignettes were sponsored by area businesses and reflective of their operations, ranging from river adventures to recreational aircraft flights.

“The Foundation’s mission is to beautify, sustain, and grow the Hwy 120 corridor from the top of Old Priest to the Big Oak Flat gate of Yosemite,” says founding foundation director and secretary, Vicki Smith. “Like the ground and hanging planters we plant with spring and summer flowers located throughout Main Street Groveland, we look for projects that support our local business community, beautify the community, and involve residents.”

The mural is located in a public spot and is visible for anyone to stop by and view at any time.

Local organizations like Visit Tuolumne County, the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce, and various businesses helped support the initiative.