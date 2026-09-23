Camp Justice Receives Extension

Sonora, CA — As the pilot program was tentatively set to expire at the end of this month, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to extend operations at the county’s sanctioned homeless camp.

Tuolumne County first opened Camp Justice at the justice center property off Old Wards Ferry Road in July of 2024. To date, it has served 219 people. 88 have moved on to a better housing situation, 43 of whom have transitioned to permanent housing.

Also, 46 have been trespassed.

The yearly cost to keep the camp operational is $97,512. County leaders noted that having a sanctioned homeless camp has put the county in a better position than what was witnessed previously.

The Supervisors voted 4-0 (Supervisor Mike Holland was absent) to extend Camp Justice by at least another year since there is available opioid settlement funding to cover the operational costs. In addition, the county is seeking another round of Encampment Resolution Funding from the State of California. It is a competitive application process, but if that money comes through (should be known by November), it would fund Camp Justice for four additional years. If Tuolumne County is unsuccessful in receiving it, Camp Justice will be reviewed year-to-year based on the current needs and funding.

The county leaders agreed that it would remain a “pilot program,” with flexibility to make changes, and not a permanent initiative.