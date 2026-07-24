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Planes Flying Over Jamestown For A Fire In Snelling

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By Tracey Petersen
Field Fire burning in the Snelling area of J-59 in Merced County—PG&E live camera

Field Fire burning in the Snelling area of J-59 in Merced County—PG&E live camera

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Snelling, CA – Planes flying over Jamestown this afternoon and into the evening are for a fire in the Snelling area of Merced County.

Named the Field Fire, it is 290 acres in size, with no containment, burning along La Grange Road/Hwy 59 and Fields Road. Columbia aircraft and some local firefighters are assisting in battling the blaze. It is close to the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the area of Merced Falls Road from Henderson Park to the Bait Bucket Tackle Shop at 6710 Merced Falls Road. Additionally, Merced Falls Road is closed from Le Grande Road East to the Merced County line.

Currently, there are 26 engines, three helicopters, 2 dozers, 4 water tenders, 6 hand crews, and 131 total personnel. What caused the fire is under investigation.

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