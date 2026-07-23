TC Business Council Hears About Tourism Spending, Soap Box Derby’s Return

Sonora, CA — Attracting new visitors to the county and the return of a community event were the focus of a Wednesday afternoon monthly luncheon attended by business leaders.

It was put on by the Tuolumne County Business Council and held at the Mother Lode Job Training facility on Mono Way.

The first part of the meeting focused on tourism initiatives, featuring a panel of guests from Visit Tuolumne County: Marketing and Communication Manager Myrka Morales, Business Development Manager Amariah Richards, and Marketing Specialist Jen Lopez.

They noted that total visitor spending in Tuolumne County during 2025 was $304-million. Industries seeing the most direct benefit included accommodations ($98-million), food service ($83.5-million), arts/entertainment ($37.6-million), retail ($28.1 million), transportation/gas ($25-million), and food stores ($21.6-million).

In 2025, the industry brought $12.7 million in state tax revenue and $12.5 million in local tax revenue. The industry also provides 2,640 jobs. Visit Tuolumne County is funded via a share of the Tuolumne County Transit Occupancy Tax.

They detailed a variety of strategies to reach visitors, including printing 75,000 travel guides, utilizing digital media, billboards, social media, paid sponsorships, influencers, etc. VTC is also revamping its film commission website in hopes of attracting more interest in that particular industry. Other new initiatives include marketing on the SF Ferry and at Sacramento Rivercats baseball games.

A new campaign focuses on “Luxury is a State of Mind,” and emphasizes being able to disconnect locally and take in activities like hiking, but also highlights traditional luxury amenities (higher-end resorts) also available.

There was also discussion about coordinated efforts being explored among similar groups in the region to rebut some of the media coverage and claims made in relation to overcrowding in Yosemite National Park. They pointed out that some of the recent enhancements in the park have made for quicker entry times, indicating that some of the coverage is not painting a full, accurate picture.

Immediately after, Katie Dunn with the Sonora Chamber of Commerce provided an update on plans to bring back the All-American Soap Box Derby to Sonora on April 24, 2027. It will be a sanctioned race, with the winner moving on to the national championship in Akron, Ohio. Competitors can also accumulate points to qualify for Akron by competing at various sanctioned derbys. The Sonora event is in partnership with the NorCal Soap Box Derby Club.

Dunn noted that there were soap box derbies held in 170 cities (including Sonora) by the late 1930s, but the number significantly declined when the country’s focus soon turned to the war.

Soap box derbies promote youth skill development in STEM-related areas. It also promotes community engagement. There are two divisions: stock car for ages 7-13 and super stock for ages 9-18.

Speaking to the business leaders, Dunn talked about the need for volunteers, detailed sponsorship opportunities, and ways to become a mentor.

Drivers purchase the cars as kits and put them together.

Sonora hosted All-American Derby races from 1939-41.

A non-sanctioned revival of the derby was held on Stewart Street in Sonora from 2001-02, and All-American Soap Box Derby races occurred in downtown Tuolumne from 2010-17 (around the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee).

Next year’s revival of the All-American Soap Box Derby in Sonora will take place along Stewart Street.