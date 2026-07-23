10th Street Closing Near Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Facility

Mariposa, CA — Starting today (July 23), 10th Street will be closed at Old Highway in Mariposa near the sheriff’s office facility.

The sheriff’s office explains, “This temporary closure is being put in place to improve safety around the Sheriff’s Office. We’ve received multiple reports of vehicles traveling at excessive speeds in this area, creating a dangerous situation for staff and pedestrians. There have been several close calls, and this closure is intended to help prevent someone from being seriously injured.”

The agency adds that there are offices on both sides of 10th Street, and staff and community members are regularly crossing back and forth during the day. In addition, it serves as the location for child custody exchanges, bringing families and children to the area on a regular basis.

Adding, “This temporary closure is not intended to be a permanent solution. We recognize that a long-term answer will require additional planning and collaboration. However, doing nothing while we wait for a permanent fix is not an option.”

Homes located on 10th Street will need to be accessed via Jones Street. The sheriff’s office notes that the closure is authorized under California Streets & Highways Code 942.5 and is being implemented to protect the public.