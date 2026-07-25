Reminder: Installation Of All-Way Stop At HWY 49 Brings Traffic Delays

Sonora, CA—A reminder: motorists can expect traffic delays this weekend as Caltrans crews are installing the all-way stop at Highway 49 and Shaws Flat Road.

We reported that Caltrans District 10 will be installing “stop ahead” warning signs with pavement markings on the north and south approaches, new stop signs with “all-way” plaques, and flashing beacons to warn incoming traffic.

“These enhancements are proven to significantly reduce crash and injury rates,” stated Caltrans officials.

The work is being done to improve safety and reduce broadside crashes. As earlier reported, some Tuolumne County supervisors had reservations about the plans, criticizing state road officials for not notifying them about the change. While District 5 Supervisor Jaron Brandon, whose district this signage will be placed in, has concerns, he noted that Caltrans had analyzed data over many years, and there were enough serious accidents to expedite approval of a project. According to Caltrans, “This intersection was identified through Caltrans’ routine statewide screening process for high collision concentration locations. As a result, the District 10 Traffic Safety team conducted a detailed engineering investigation. It determined that an all-way stop with flashing beacons is the most effective, research-supported measure to improve safety at this time. Caltrans continues to investigate other, long-term improvements for this location.”

This weekend, motorists will face delays of up to ten minutes, as there will be flaggers conducting one-way traffic control today until noon and then on Sunday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists may want to find an alternative route.