Yosemite Dome Fire Strategy Includes Hooves On The Ground

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park Dome Fire strategy, as earlier reported, is using hooves to assist in battling the blaze, and now we are learning how much pack mules are contributing to the fight.

As reported here at the end of September, mules can supply crews with essential equipment, such as water, fuel, and food, during unsafe flight conditions and reach challenging locations like where the Dome Fire is burning in Yosemite. Park officials relayed that between September 23 and October 2, fire mules packed 106 loads totaling 12,237 pounds, including 61 trips in and 45 backhaul trips out.

These mules and their packers risk their lives traveling miles over narrow, steep trails with no shoulder to deliver required supplies into the wilderness and higher elevations. Today’s Dome Fire U.S. Forest Service update stressed, “Mule trains again played a key role, hauling meals, water, fuel, generators, lanterns, drip torches, and other equipment into remote areas.” They will continue in the fire suppression efforts until they are no longer needed.

“Trusted by their dedicated mule packers, these animals have supported wildland firefighting for over a century,” stated park officials, adding, “They are a treasured and well-cared-for part of our teams, and we are honored to carry on this legacy while keeping firefighters properly supplied. Thank you to our firefighters of all kinds!”

The update also included that today, the eastern side remains the priority, with crews working down the fire’s edge from the north and up from the south. Structure protection remains in place at the Ostrander ski hut. Crews will continue making progress on direct line construction on the north and west sides and backhaul equipment from contained areas. The Dome Fire is currently 6,815 acres and 41 percent contained.