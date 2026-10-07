Learning Skills For EV Charging Careers

San Andreas, CA—Learning the skills for a career in EV charging right here in the Mother Lode.

The Keep Sierra Green program concluded on June 30, training 60 residents in the Central Sierra region to service electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment. Of these, 34 graduates received certifications after completing a 120-hour hands-on course, forming a skilled labor pool in a rural area where such training is scarce. Led by the CalAsian Chamber of Commerce, the initiative included four training cohorts—two in Calaveras County and two in Tuolumne County. Conducted by SmarterHelp, the training facilitated individuals in getting their OSHA 10, NFPA 70E electrical safety, and lockout/tagout certifications.

Support from Mother Lode Job Training helped connect graduates to employment opportunities, complemented by pre-apprenticeship luncheons that introduced participants to potential employers, including Solar Gain Inc. and local government representatives.

“In just three weeks, our participants built skills for work on EV charging equipment and earned credentials that can open doors to family-sustaining jobs. For many, this can be a first step toward a lasting career with opportunities to advance,” said Sherri Reusche, Keep Sierra Green project director and Rural Business Center Director at CalAsian Chamber.

The initiative received a $618,750 Catalyst award through Sierra Jobs First, part of California Jobs First, and was selected among 40 projects in 2025 aimed at enhancing economic opportunity and climate resilience in the Central Sierra. Steve Frisch, president of the Sierra Business Council, highlighted the importance of aligning workforce training with local needs.

“The clean energy transition in the Sierra needs to create opportunities for the people who live here,” said Steve Frisch, president of Sierra Business Council. “Keep Sierra Green shows what a regional investment can accomplish when workforce training is built to satisfy local demands and delivered by trusted community partners.”

The program fostered partnerships with Columbia College, Mother Lode Job Training, and the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, which will aid future training and employer connections as the demand for charging infrastructure increases. CalAsian Chamber continues to enhance its EV partnerships and distribute assessment tools to local businesses in the Central Sierra region, contributing to its broader mission of facilitating workforce development and connecting regional employers with local talent.