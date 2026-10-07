VTC Revamps Film Commission Efforts

Bethany Wilkinson with the US Forest Service providing information about how to go about filming in the forest - VTC Image

Sonora, CA — Visit Tuolumne County is revitalizing its effort to make the region a top destination for filmmakers.

Tuolumne County has a vast history with the film industry, with productions ranging from classics like High Noon in the fifties to Back to the Future III in the late eighties, and Unforgiven in the nineties, just to name a few.

VTC has launched a new film website, along with an expanded community-sourced film resource guide, and a destination filming session planned at the upcoming Tourism Summit on October 15.

VTC notes that the session will be led by Matt Stiker of KHM, whose work includes 10 years with the San Francisco Film Commission and 25 years in destination promotion.

Lisa Mayo, President and CEO of Visit Tuolumne County, says, “Growing up here, I know how exciting it was when a production would come to town, and the community would rally around it. We saw that a couple of years ago with the locally filmed Lowe’s commercial. We are aiming to bring that excitement and economic boost back to Tuolumne County through the film industry.”

A film familiarization tour was recently held in Tuolumne County with location scouts from around the state. The three-day tour made stops in Sonora, Columbia, Jamestown, Pinecrest, Twain Harte, Standard, Tuolumne, Groveland, and at Kennedy Meadows.

JJ Levine, Location Scout and Manager and former Vice President of the Location Managers Guild International, was on hand, and stated, “The diversity of the locations, from the freshly paved forest roads to the historic towns and railroads, combined with the warm welcome we received, was impressive. I know we are all excited and motivated by what we saw, and we will be recommending filming in Tuolumne to future productions.”

Mayo adds, “Having location managers experience our destination is key because they are seeing it through their own lens and they can envision how Tuolumne County could be a fit for an upcoming location need. This group really loved the condition of upper Highway 108, not to mention the expansive beauty of that region.”

Mayo also recently sat on a panel for a new Destinations International Film Workshop to discuss how the film and tourism industry go hand in hand. That workshop has inspired a new Destinations International “Film Group Coffee Chat” that will emphasize how film can further enhance and increase the economic impact of a destination.

There is also a new Tuolumne County Film Resource guide being developed, which will be part of the new film website. Those interested in being a part of it should contact VTC.