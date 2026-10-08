Boat Fire Spreads To Vegetation In Valley Springs Area

Jenny Lind, CA – A boat fire yesterday morning, dubbed the Green Fire by CAL FIRE, spread to nearby vegetation in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire responded along with Cal Fire and Clements Fire as a large black plume of smoke rose into the sky at a property on Warren Road, between Evergreen Road and South Burson Road. Upon their arrival, crews found flames shooting out of two utility trailers full of debris and one boat, which had spread to nearby grass. Fire crews quickly stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire within minutes of arriving at a quarter-acre. Then they extinguished both the boat and trailer fires.

Where specifically and exactly what sparked the blaze remains under investigation.