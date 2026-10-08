Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
87.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Boat Fire Spreads To Vegetation In Valley Springs Area

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Black smoke rising from fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Black smoke rising from fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Black smoke rising from fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Jenny Lind, CA – A boat fire yesterday morning, dubbed the Green Fire by CAL FIRE, spread to nearby vegetation in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire responded along with Cal Fire and Clements Fire as a large black plume of smoke rose into the sky at a property on Warren Road, between Evergreen Road and South Burson Road. Upon their arrival, crews found flames shooting out of two utility trailers full of debris and one boat, which had spread to nearby grass. Fire crews quickly stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire within minutes of arriving at a quarter-acre. Then they extinguished both the boat and trailer fires.

Where specifically and exactly what sparked the blaze remains under investigation.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.