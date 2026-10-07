Tuolumne County Receiving $50,000 For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Program

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department has received a new grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The $50,000 will support safe practices for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“This grant gives Tuolumne County Public Health an important opportunity to expand bicycle and pedestrian safety education and provide practical safety equipment to residents who need it most,” said Tuolumne County Public Health Program Supervisor Sophia Yingling. “By combining education with properly fitted bicycle helmets, bicycle lights and reflective visibility items, we can help children, families, older adults and other community members make safer choices while walking and biking throughout our rural communities.”

The money will support various activities. They include “Open Street” events that encourage safe biking and walking, helmet distribution events, bike rodeos, and community presentations.

“We are committed to building a culture of safety across California,” said OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty. “Through innovative safety programs and our continued partnerships, we’re shaping a culture where safe walking, biking and driving are the expectation and the norm.”

The grant program runs through September 2027.