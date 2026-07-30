Update: Fatal Head On Crash Closes Highway 108 At Washington Street

Updated post at 3:57 p.m: The roadway is now open.

Original post at 2:15 p.m: Sonora, CA– A person was killed in a head-on collision that closed Highway 108 at Lower Mono Road Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:23 p.m. after an iPhone crash detection alert notified authorities. CHP dispatch initially classified the incident as a traffic collision with unknown injuries before updating it to indicate emergency medical personnel were responding.

Emergency medical services, CAL FIRE, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. CHP closed the highway during the investigation, diverting westbound traffic at Lower Mono Way and eastbound traffic at Washington Street.

Roadways in the area have been impacted, with slow traffic reported around the scene of the collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.