Not Your Typical Fire Rescue As It Involved Four-legged Friends

Lassen County, CA—While battling the 3-1 Pit Fire in Lassen County, northeast of the national forest, a firefighter uncovered a pack of frightened and whaling puppies.

CAL FIRE noted that they protect not only humans but also their four-legged friends, adding, “Protecting lives includes puppies.”

The 3-1 Pit Fire started on June 7, 2026, at Little Valley Road and Wilson Springs Road (see map). Currently, it is 1,055 acres in size and 99 percent contained. Its status remains active, and the cause is under investigation, according to CAL FIRE. While battling the blaze, a firefighter was startled to discover the six pups within the fire area.

Luckily, the puppies were uninjured. The quick-thinking firefighter scooped them up and brought them to a supervisor. The puppies were taken to a local shelter for care and are doing well. No information about a potential owner was provided.

CAL FIRE added, “Protecting lives means looking out for every member of the community, even the four-legged ones.”