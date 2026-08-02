Dove Fire 100 Percent Contained

Sonora, CA—CAL FIRE reports that the Dove Fire that was burning in Sonora in Tuolumne County is 100 percent contained.

As we reported on Saturday morning (8/1/2026), the blaze was nearing containment, and the acreage was holding at 226. CAL FIRE reported Saturday afternoon that the only evacuation warning remaining, Southgate Road off Stockton Street, had been lifted.

Fire officials reported on Friday that the blaze damaged or destroyed 14 structures, including one home. Here again is the breakdown:

2 structures (1 nonresidential commercial property and 1 minor structure) were damaged, and 12 structures (1 single-family residence, 2 nonresidential commercial properties, and 9 minor structures)

The resources had also decreased to a total of 200 personnel, all from the local area, according to CAL FIRE.

The Dove Fire broke out on Sunday, July 26, 2026, along Highway 108 near Mill Villa Road, and the flames took off quickly. Downtown Sonora and surrounding areas were evacuated, and roads were closed, including Washington Street, Highway 108, and Stockton Road. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze.