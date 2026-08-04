Update: Gann Fire Updated Evacuation Warnings And Emergency Declaration Update #4

Update at 6:27 p.m.: Calaveras County Sheriff Rachelle Whiting has proclaimed a local state of emergency as the Gann Fire continues to impact the county. The declaration will allow Calaveras County to request additional assistance and resources from state agencies as needed to support ongoing emergency operations. Officials said the proclamation was issued due to the continued demands on emergency resources, including evacuation orders and warnings, impacts to access in affected areas, and threats to homes, property and critical infrastructure. The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will review the proclamation for ratification within seven days, as required by law.
Update at 5:47 p.m.: The size of the fire has been updated and is now mapped at 6,495 acres.
Original post at 4:30 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– The Gann Fire burning south of New Hogan Lake has grown to approximately 3,760 acres as Calaveras County emergency officials continue monitoring the blaze and managing evacuation zones.
Current evacuation orders are in place for zones CCU-109, CCU-110, CCU-139, CCU-140, CCU-147 and CCU-130-B. Below are areas under evacuation warning with added street names to help identify locations.
Several road closures remain in place, including Pool Station Road at Cement Plant Road, Pool Station Road at Highway 4, Hogan Dam Road at Hunt Road, and the Bear Creek Day Use Area at Hogan Dam Road.
An evacuation center has been established at the Valley Springs Veterans Hall, located at 189 Pine Street in Valley Springs. The center is available for displaced residents and their domesticated animals, with American Red Cross volunteers providing assistance.
Livestock evacuation assistance is available at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gunclub Road in Angels Camp. Residents needing help transporting livestock can contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-419-2000. Livestock transported through the assistance program will be taken to Laughton Ranch at 90 Clinton Road in Jackson.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents in affected areas, including those using day-use areas or fishing along shorelines, to leave immediately if evacuation orders are issued. Officials also urged caution near fire zones as firefighters, emergency responders, and equipment continue operating in the area.