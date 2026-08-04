Update: Gann Fire Updated Evacuation Warnings And Emergency Declaration Update #4

Update at 6:27 p.m.: Calaveras County Sheriff Rachelle Whiting has proclaimed a local state of emergency as the Gann Fire continues to impact the county. The declaration will allow Calaveras County to request additional assistance and resources from state agencies as needed to support ongoing emergency operations. Officials said the proclamation was issued due to the continued demands on emergency resources, including evacuation orders and warnings, impacts to access in affected areas, and threats to homes, property and critical infrastructure. The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will review the proclamation for ratification within seven days, as required by law.

Update at 5:47 p.m.: The size of the fire has been updated and is now mapped at 6,495 acres.

Original post at 4:30 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– The Gann Fire burning south of New Hogan Lake has grown to approximately 3,760 acres as Calaveras County emergency officials continue monitoring the blaze and managing evacuation zones.

Current evacuation orders are in place for zones CCU-109, CCU-110, CCU-139, CCU-140, CCU-147 and CCU-130-B. Below are areas under evacuation warning with added street names to help identify locations.

• Zone CCU-111 – Calaveritas Road, Cement Plant Road, O’Connell Lane, Buckskin Way, Knief Lane, Edgewood, East Oak Park Drive, Park Drive, Airport Road

• Zone CCU-131 – Fourth Crossing Road, Fricot City Road, Dogtown Road, San Domingo Road, Sanctuary Lane, Schmauder Mine Road, Albright Court, Lakeside Drive

• Zone CCU-148 Finnigan Lane, Cuneo Road, Stockton Road

• Zone CCU-153 Appaloosa Road, Pinto Road, Pony Way, Buckskin Road, Sorrel Way, Hunter Street, Paint Road, Chestnut Way, Dunn Road, Filly Lane, Morgan Road, Stallion Way, Gelding Road

Officials said the street listings are provided as a general reference and may not include all affected areas.