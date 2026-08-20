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Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras

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By Nic Peterson
Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras

Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras

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Update at 2:35 pm: CAL FIRE is reporting that even with some acreage growth, the fire remains within the established retardant lines. They also request people avoid the area if possible.

Update at 2:26 pm: An evacuation map has been created for the Loma fire with evacuation orders in the CCU-043 area, which includes Old Emigrant Trail and Swiss Ranch Road. The fire’s size has been updated to 19 acres

Update at 1:48 pm: The fire is reported to be 10-15 acres in size with a moderate rate of spread and short-range spotting. Evacuations are taking place near Old Emigrant Trail and Swiss Ranch Road. Additional resources are responding to this incident.

Original story posted at 1:31 pm: Calaveras, CA—Fire resources are on scene at a vegetation fire that started near Loma Serena Road and Old Emigrant Trail East in the Mountain Ranch area. The fire is approximately 3 acres in size with a rapid rate of spread. Structures are threatened in this area. It has been named the Loma Fire.

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