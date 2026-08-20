State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil reflects On Four Years Representing Senate District 4

Sacramento, CA—Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil reflected on her four years representing California’s 4th Senate District as she prepares to leave the state Senate, highlighting legislation involving public safety, wildfire prevention, veterans and rural communities.

Alvarado-Gil, a Republican from Jackson, was elected in November 2022 and sworn into office on December 5 of that year. Her district encompasses 13 counties and 17 tribal nations across the Sierra Foothills and Central Valley. In remarks on the Senate floor, Alvarado-Gil said she entered office committed to prioritizing rural communities and constituent safety.

Her legislative record includes SB 268, which made the intentional rape of an intoxicated or unconscious person a violent felony. The legislation was signed into law. She also secured SB 229, which expanded peace-officer authority for deputy sheriffs in Amador and Nevada counties, including for emergency response, search-and-rescue operations and evacuations. Alvarado-Gil also pointed to efforts to provide tax relief for fire departments purchasing equipment and nearly $11 million in CAL FIRE wildfire-prevention grants secured for communities within the district. Veterans were another focus of her tenure. Alvarado-Gil authored a resolution recognizing the KIA flag in honor of service members who died in combat.

She also authored resolutions designating May as California Fairgrounds Appreciation Month and April as California Rodeo Appreciation Month. During her tenure, she hosted the annual Capitol Frog Jump, which she described as a unifying event for lawmakers and legislative staff. In her floor remarks, she stated

“We serve because we believe in people. We serve because we believe that government should be a force for opportunity, accountability, and hope. And we serve because we believe that freedom, the freedom to pursue a better life, raise a family, build a business, educate our children, and contribute to our communities, is worth protecting.”

As she prepares to leave the Senate, Alvarado-Gil said she intends to remain involved in advocating for residents of Senate District 4. The Senate District 4 seat will be contested in the November 3rd general election between Democrat Jaron Brandon and Republican Alexandra Duarte