Sonora Takes Down King’s Academy Knights

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats won their road game against the King’s Academy Knights by the score of 33-21.

Sonora started on offense and got right to work, scoring on their first drive of the game with a punishing rushing attack. They would score a touchdown but miss the extra point. On their first drive of the game, the Knights took to the air but were intercepted on a fantastic play by defensive lineman Nolan Anderson. The Wildcats scored a touchdown a few plays later and converted the two-point conversion to make the score 14-0. The Knights offense woke up on the next series and scored a touchdown with throws to their exceptional receiving corps, led by Jaiden Flores. The offenses would trade blows for the rest of the game, the Wildcats utilizing a methodical run game while the Knights pushed the ball up the field with their passing game. Turnovers would end up being the difference, as Sonora took the ball away two more times while the Knights only managed one takeaway.

Jeremy Snyder won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his gritty running performance and passing touchdown.