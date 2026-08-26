Dove Fire Inspections And Clean Up Underway

Inspecting Dove Fire impacts to identify potential hazards and determine what cleanup efforts may be needed—TCSO photo

Sonora, CA – Dove Fire inspections and cleaning began today to evaluate possible dangers and establish what cleanup measures are required.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) gave representatives from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, Tuolumne County Environmental Health, and PARC Environmental a chance to survey the burn scar, as seen in the pictures in the image box.

“This work is an important step in the recovery process as we continue working with our local, state, and environmental partners to help our community recover from the Dove Fire,” stated OES officials. “We appreciate the continued collaboration of all of our partner agencies as this important work gets underway.”

Individuals and businesses that suffered loss or damage from the blaze can get help by contacting Tuolumne OES at (209) 533-6395 to answer questions, direct those impacted to the appropriate services, and assist with any qualifying paperwork needed for damages.