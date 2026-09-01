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Caltrans Road Work To Stall Traffic In Mother Lode

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By Tracey Petersen
caltrans road work

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Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans construction and maintenance work this week on several highways will have traffic controls in place, creating delays for travelers.

One-way traffic controls on Highways 49, 108, and 120 in Tuolumne County. Caltrans provided these work schedules:

Highway 49:

  • One-way traffic control between High School Road and Rolling Hills Road for drainage work underway through Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

State Route 108:

  • Overnight one-way traffic control between Coffil Road and East Long Barn Road for pavement work underway through Friday, September 4, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
  • One-way traffic control between Herring Creek Road and West Cow Creek Road for drainage work underway through Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Highway 120:

  • One-way traffic control between Cherry Valley Road and the Saw Mill Mountain area for slope repair is underway through Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

In Calaveras County, crews also have traffic controls in place on Highways 4, 26, and 49. Caltrans provided this rundown of the work:

Highway 4:

  • Overnight one-way traffic control from Brice Station Road to Forest Meadows Drive for drainage work beginning Tuesday, September 1, through Friday, September 4, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Highway 26:

  • Long-term full highway closure at the west side of the Highways 26/49 intersection from Main Street to Highway 49 for construction work is underway through Monday, November 9, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Conventional highway lane closures from the Calaveras/Amador County Line to the South Fork Mokelumne River for tree work underway Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Highway 49:

  • Overnight conventional highway lane closures from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive for pavement work underway through Friday, September 4, 2026, from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
  • Conventional highway lane closures from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive for pavement work underway through Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Overnight alternating lane closures from Angels Road to Treat Avenue for utility work underway through Friday, September 4, 2026, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
  • One-way traffic control from Stockton Hill Road to Center Street for tree work beginning Tuesday, September 1, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Caltrans District 10 relays that motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays during all roadwork and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Caltrans District 10 relays that motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays during all roadwork and use alternate routes whenever possible.

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